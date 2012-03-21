This Location-Based Startup Is Almost As Big As Foursquare -- But You Probably Haven't Heard Of It

Life360 co-founder Chris Hulls used to be in the Air Force.

Photo: Chris Hulls

Apps like Highlight have made location sharing more popular, but one startup has been using that technology for years and it’s nearly as big as Foursquare.Life360, which lets families keep track of each other’s location using their smartphones, currently has 13.7 million users. The company gathers over 150 million location points each day from their app.



Kids can check into the app so parents don’t have to worry that they arrived to their destination.

“Life360 also has pioneered the technology needed to do this without draining your battery, which is a major complaint of most ambient geo apps today,” Life360 co-founder Chris Hulls said.

Hulls pointed out that the app has millions of users, and wasn’t made with any social or viral features. The accounts are limited to just your immediate family so there is no network effect, he said.

Hulls is thinking beyond tracking the movements of people.

“Soon, Life360 users will be able to do things like see where their car is in the Life360 app without needing any new hardware,” Hulls said.

Bill Ford, an executive chairman of Ford Motor Company, joined Life360 as an investor.

The tracking app is available for iPhone and Android, but it can be used to track any phone that can receive text messages. The service is free if you want periodic updates, but for real-time updates you need to pay $4.99 a month.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.