LIFE Magazine Also Had Some Crappy Covers

Life magazine is treasured for capturing some of the most iconic images of the 20th century. But the legendary publication is the first to admit that among the countless incredible covers, there have also been a few duds.



In honour of the magazine’s 75th anniversary, the editors at Life.com have picked the “20 worst covers.”

This holiday cover from December 1955, featuring $100 suits of armour for 6-years-olds, made the worst list.

You can check out all the shockingly bad covers here.

