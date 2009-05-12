Life Without Cars

Residents of Vauban, Germany try to live without cars. [NYT]



Price of oil closes in on $60. [Bloomberg]

Nissan posts a $2.4 billion loss. [AFP]

Honda’s hybrid, the Insight, topped the Japanese sales charts. [Earth2Tech]

Smart meters in every U.K. home by 2020. [Guardian]

Santa Cruz, California explores giving out big subsidies to homeowners installing solar panels. [Mercury News]

It’s not just batteries at ENER1. [Green Car Congress]

Swine Flu isn’t over yet. [Bloomberg]

Manny’s records did him in. [ESPN]

