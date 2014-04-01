Here's What It's Like To Live With The $US316,000 Ferrari F12berlinetta [PHOTOS]

The Ferrari F12berlinetta has been around since 2012, but now that the LaFerrari — the brand’s fastest and most expensive production car ever — has completely sold out, it’s once again the best car with the prancing horse logo money can buy.
Which is why we were pumped to spend the better part of a week with the beautiful F12, which starts for a whopping $US315,888.
What do you get for that not so small fortune? Two seats, a top speed over 210 mph, a 0 to 62 mph time of 3.1 seconds, and a huge amount of fun.
And a few headaches as well.
Ferrari let us take the F12berlinetta wherever we wanted -- but begged us to keep it away from potholes. It's not meant for the mean streets of New York.
On the way north, we stopped to clean up. We had no choice but to cough up the money for the hand wash.
The seats are supportive but not soft. The leather is fine, but if you want to ride in comfort, buy a Rolls-Royce.
Space behind your hands is reserved for the paddle shifters, which put the car into gear even when it's in automatic mode.
Instead of a speedometer in front of your face, you get a huge tachometer. If you push the car too hard in manual mode, lights on the steering wheel tell you switch gears.
The passenger gets his own display to see the car's speed and RPM -- making the ride either a lot more fun or a lot more frightening.
Not everything is logical. Simple things like tuning to a specific radio station are surprisingly difficult.
And there's no conventional gear shift. The 'R' button puts you in reverse, and the shifter paddles put you back into drive.
That makes the F12 the second most powerful production Ferrari you can buy, after the sold-out LaFerrari.
Just be ready to be photographed -- when the F12berlinetta rolls down the street, people tend to notice.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.