Here's What It's Like To Live With The $US316,000 Ferrari F12berlinetta [PHOTOS]

The Ferrari F12berlinetta has been around since 2012, but now that the LaFerrari — the brand’s fastest and most expensive production car ever — has completely sold out, it’s once again the best car with the prancing horse logo money can buy.

Which is why we were pumped to spend the better part of a week with the beautiful F12, which starts for a whopping $US315,888.

What do you get for that not so small fortune? Two seats, a top speed over 210 mph, a 0 to 62 mph time of 3.1 seconds, and a huge amount of fun.

And a few headaches as well.

