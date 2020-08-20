A woman who lives on a car-free island off the coast of Michigan is giving tours on TikTok that show how quaint it is

@baileyyjanette/TikTok TikTok user Bailey Janette shows what it’s like to live on the quaint, car-free island full-time.

TikTok user Bailey Janette is documenting what it’s like to live on Mackinac Island, which is off the coast of Michigan and has fewer than 500 residents.

The car-free island is famous for its local fudge and old-world feel.

Mackinac Island is a local tourist destination in the summertime, but most people leave in the colder months.

“We get around mostly on bike and horse-drawn taxis, with the exception of snowmobiles in the winter. Even our mail is delivered by horses,” Janette said in the video.

One TikTok user is giving people an inside look of an island in America’s Midwest that looks like a time capsule from another century.

Bailey Janette is documenting what life is like on Mackinac Island, which is off the coast of Michigan in Lake Huron.

The island is a tourist destination in the summertime and is known for its historical landmarks, scenic hiking spots and biking trails, and multiple fudge shops. However, few visit the island in the off-season, and it has just 500 residents who live there all year.

Janette shared a TikTok video on August 12 showing her unique experience living on Mackinac Island full-time.

Janette explained that the island does not allow cars, so people mostly get around by bike and horse and cart, but that snowmobiles are used in winter.

Residents even have their mail delivered by horse and carriage, Janette said.

Michael Deemer/Getty Images The island is a biker’s paradise.

Janette fell in love on Mackinac Island while working there for the summer and has lived there full-time since 2018

In her TikTok video, Janette said that she originally moved to the island for a seasonal job two years ago and decided to stay after meeting her now-boyfriend, Lukas.

Some users commented on Janette’s unique lifestyle, comparing it to something from an idyllic movie setting.

“You sound like you could be in a Hallmark movie, and I need to move there immediately,” one user wrote.

“I wanna live here. The winter horse carriage. I am screaming,” another user commented.

Janette also shared a video filmed in March that shows how she gets groceries on the tiny island, which includes riding her snowmobile and travelling to a store by boat.

“I had to park my snowmobile up the hill because there’s still snow up there, and I have to walk the rest of the way to get to the boat,” Janette said in the video from winter.

One user commented: “Wow, I’m never going to complain about my 20-minute drive to Aldi ever again.”

Bailey Janette did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

