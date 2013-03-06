The Fabulous Life Of Stanley Druckenmiller — The Hedge Funder Who Says Old People Are Robbing Young People Blind

Photo: AP Images

Media-shy billionaire hedge fund manager Stanley Druckenmiller made headlines last Friday when he spoke with Bloomberg TV’s Stephanie Ruhle about a “storm” he sees coming. Druckenmiller, who accurately called the housing crisis, sees another crisis coming due to entitlement transfers.



Basically, he thinks that the seniors in this country are stealing from the young and that could result in a crisis worse than in 2008.

Druckenmiller is one of the best performing hedge fund managers of all time with only one down year.

Now let’s get to know him better.

