The fabulous life of SoundCloud cofounder and CEO Alexander Ljung

SoundCloud founder and CEO Alexander Ljung went from a geeky, music-obsessed teenager to the high-flying CEO of one of Europe’s most-recognised startups.

Ljung and cofounder Eric Wahlforss bonded over a shared love of music, and decided to create a platform that was something like Flickr or WordPress but for sound. It turned out to be a godsend for aspiring musicians, mainstream artists, DJs, and podcasters alike, who have collectively uploaded over 100 million tracks.

It propelled Ljung into the spotlight too. When not working hard at SoundCloud’s Berlin office, he can be found in the company of models and celebrities in some of the most beautiful places in the world.

After eight years, however, SoundCloud is going through a rocky patch. Big labels like Sony have pulled their music from the platform, and the company may have to give away big chunks of equity in order to win licensing agreements.

Ljung's relationship with SoundCloud cofounder Eric Wahlforss started when they were both studying at KTH Royal Institute of Technology in Sweden. They bonded over a shared love of music -- and because they were the only two guys in class with a Mac. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/Y6lxB/embed/ Width: 658px 'I was having this problem where I couldn't sync my calendar with iCal, the school's calendar feed,' Ljung said in an interview with FounderLY. 'And I go up to this guy with a Mac laptop and I'm like, hey, I notice you have a Mac. Do you know how to do this? And no joke, he's sitting there trying to get the same exact same thing to work.' Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/zM726lpOvY/embed/ Width: 658px Source. While the idea for SoundCloud was born in Sweden, the two founders quickly moved the company to startup-friendly Berlin. But according to Ljung's Instagram, that's not where he spends all of his time. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/FB0O/embed/ Width: 658px Ljung is often spotted in exotic locations... Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/xgi5oPhSgf/embed/ Width: 658px With model girlfriend Tamara Shenk... Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/1UDD72BShP/embed/ Width: 658px And some rather famous people... Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/2jwffeBSq-/embed/ Width: 658px He also likes going skiing... Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/B5oiB/embed/ Width: 658px Heading off on safari... Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/Lvhzc/embed/ Width: 658px And catching a few waves... Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/Q2n1ybBSlq/embed/ Width: 658px All that travelling can get pretty tiring. But Ljung started border-hopping from a young age. Born in the UK, he spent part of his childhood growing up in the Middle East with his British mother and Swedish father. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/JSFiX7hSuz/embed/ Width: 658px 'We lived there for a couple of years and then they sold everything that they had, bought Persian carpets, loaded them up on a caravan and we drove from the Middle East to Sweden,' Ljung told FounderLY. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/FEJHg/embed/ Width: 658px Of course, an Instagram feed isn't an accurate representation of someone's life. It took a lot of work to get SoundCloud from its 2008 launch on the floor of a Berlin nightclub to where it is today. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/57EA3wBStw/embed/ Width: 658px (This isn't a Berlin nightclub.) While it hasn't managed to make a deal with Sony yet, there are rumours of an impending licensing agreement with Universal Music Group that could see SoundCloud give away a big chunk of equity. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/G54z7sBSrd/embed/ Width: 658px Warner Music made a deal with SoundCloud last November, taking a 5% stake in the business. But these deals seem to rely on SoundCloud promising to eventually launch a paid tier. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/MiTW81BSt4/embed/ Width: 658px Wondering how to keep SoundCloud's spirit of creativity and openness alive as it introduces a premium tier must keep Ljung busy. Sometimes he even takes the office home with him. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/PPw5L9BSsx/embed/ Width: 658px Still, the life of a music and tech powerhouse can get pretty crazy, especially at Burning Man. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/s5btZ7hSjk/embed/ Width: 658px But Ljung seems to make time to keep the SoundCloud team happy. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/PSQtFjBSkv/embed/ Width: 658px And if the company can figure out how to make a profit while keeping artists, labels, and users happy too, all the hard work might just pay off. Instagram Embed: http://instagram.com/p/kw0OHjhSmK/embed/ Width: 658px

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.