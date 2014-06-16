The Fabulous Life Of Evan Spiegel, CEO Of Billion-Dollar Startup Snapchat

Growing up, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel led quite the privileged life.

He’s even admitted to it.

“I am a young, white, educated male,” he said at a conference. “I got really, really lucky. And life isn’t fair.”

Still, Spiegel and his cofounder Bobby Murphy have built one of the most popular apps for sharing photos and videos with friends in private.

Facebook had a failed attempt with Poke, which was in the same vein as Snapchat.

But Snapchat is still going strong.

Last month, the company added instant messages that vanish, as well as live video calls. Today, Snapchat has 30 million monthly active users. The company has raised $US143 million and is valued at $US2 billion.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.