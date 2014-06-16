The Fabulous Life Of Evan Spiegel, CEO Of Billion-Dollar Startup Snapchat

Growing up, Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel led quite the privileged life.
He’s even admitted to it.
“I am a young, white, educated male,” he said at a conference. “I got really, really lucky. And life isn’t fair.”
Still, Spiegel and his cofounder Bobby Murphy have built one of the most popular apps for sharing photos and videos with friends in private.
Facebook had a failed attempt with Poke, which was in the same vein as Snapchat.
But Snapchat is still going strong.
Last month, the company added instant messages that vanish, as well as live video calls. Today, Snapchat has 30 million monthly active users. The company has raised $US143 million and is valued at $US2 billion.
Evan Spiegel was born in the ritzy Southern California city of Pacific Palisades. His family's house was worth $US2 million.
But that wasn't enough to appease Spiegel. After his parents divorced, he convinced his mum to lease him a new BMW 550i, a car with a $US75,000 price tag.
Spiegel left Stanford in 2012 -- just a few classes shy of receiving his degree -- to focus on Snapchat.
For a little while, Spiegel dated a woman named Lucy, who ended up as a contestant on 'The Bachelor.'
Back in April, Time magazine honored Spiegel and Murphy. They were featured on the list of the most 100 influential people.
