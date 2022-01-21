Search

The incredible life of rock superstar Meat Loaf, told through photos

Jason Guerrasio
Meat Loaf back stage sitting on a desk
Meat Loaf backstage at the Manchester Apollo in England in 1981. Terry Lott/Getty
  • Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday.
  • He was known best for his rock ballads like “Bat Out of Hell” and “I’d Do Anything for Love.”
  • Here’s a look through his legendary life in photos.
Marvin Lee Aday was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. His love of music came from his mother who was in a gospel quartet. When she died in the late 1960s, Aday set out to Los Angeles to make a name for himself.
Meat Loaf in a truck
Meat Loaf in the 1970s. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
The singer first formed a band called Meat Loaf Soul and later gave himself the moniker Meat Loaf in the ’70s. Here he is with Shaun “Stoney” Murphy after the duo was paired together for the 1971 album “Stoney and Meatloaf.”
Meat Loaf with Stoney next to him
Meat Load with Shaun ‘Stoney’ Murphy. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
After a stint on Broadway in the production “Hair,” Meat Loaf playing Eddie in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” He was part of the original LA Roxy cast and the 1975 movie version, which went on to become a cult classic.
Meat Loaf in a leather jacket
Meat Loaf as Eddie in ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty
Around the same time, Meat Loaf collaborated with lyricist Jim Steinman creating songs that would later become the album “Bat Out of Hell.”
Meat Loaf with his chin resting on his fist
Meat Loaf is about to hit it big. Erica Echenberg/Redferns/Getty
The “Bat Out of Hell” album was released in 1977 and made Meat Loaf a marquee name in rock thanks to songs like “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “Bat Out of Hell.”
Meat Loaf performing on stage
Meat Loaf performing in Atlanta in 1978. Rick Diamond/Getty
“Bat Out of Hell” would go on to be one of the best-selling albums of all time.
Meat Loaf with a megaphone
Meat Loaf with fans coming into a concert of his show. Brad Elterman/FilmMagic/Getty
Through the decades, Meat Loaf would continue to make music, but he didn’t find global success again until 1993’s “Bat Out of Hell II.”
Meat Loaf pointing an iron to the camera
Meat Loaf having fun on a photo shoot. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty
The song on the album “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” became a global sensation.
Meat Loaf on a motorcycle
Meat Loaf promoting ‘Bat Out of Hell II’ in 1993. Brian Rasic/Getty
He would win the best rock vocal performance Grammy for the song, which hit #1 in 28 countries.
Meat Loaf looking up on stage
Meat Loaf performing in the 1990s. James Crump/WireImage/Getty
Meat Loaf also acted in movies and TV. His most memorable role came in 1999 when he starred in David Fincher’s “Fight Club” as Bob, a former bodybuilder who gets testicular cancer due to steroid use.
Meat Loaf and Edward Norton in 'Fight Club.'
(L-R) Edward Norton and Meat Loaf in ‘Fight Club.’ 20th Century Fox
Things came full circle for Meat Loaf when a rock musical of “Bat Out of Hell” came out in 2017. Two years later, it played on Broadway.
Meat Loaf stands on stage in a black jacket
Meat Loaf joins the cast as a special guest as he visits the musical ‘Bat Out Of Hell’ on Broadway in New York City in 2019. Bruce Glikas/WireImage via GettyImages
