The incredible life of rock superstar Meat Loaf, told through photos

Marvin Lee Aday was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. His love of music came from his mother who was in a gospel quartet. When she died in the late 1960s, Aday set out to Los Angeles to make a name for himself. Meat Loaf in the 1970s. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

The singer first formed a band called Meat Loaf Soul and later gave himself the moniker Meat Loaf in the ’70s. Here he is with Shaun “Stoney” Murphy after the duo was paired together for the 1971 album “Stoney and Meatloaf.” Meat Load with Shaun ‘Stoney’ Murphy. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

After a stint on Broadway in the production “Hair,” Meat Loaf playing Eddie in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” He was part of the original LA Roxy cast and the 1975 movie version, which went on to become a cult classic. Meat Loaf as Eddie in ‘The Rocky Horror Picture Show’ GAB Archive/Redferns/Getty

Around the same time, Meat Loaf collaborated with lyricist Jim Steinman creating songs that would later become the album “Bat Out of Hell.” Meat Loaf is about to hit it big. Erica Echenberg/Redferns/Getty

The “Bat Out of Hell” album was released in 1977 and made Meat Loaf a marquee name in rock thanks to songs like “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “Bat Out of Hell.” Meat Loaf performing in Atlanta in 1978. Rick Diamond/Getty

“Bat Out of Hell” would go on to be one of the best-selling albums of all time. Meat Loaf with fans coming into a concert of his show. Brad Elterman/FilmMagic/Getty

Through the decades, Meat Loaf would continue to make music, but he didn’t find global success again until 1993’s “Bat Out of Hell II.” Meat Loaf having fun on a photo shoot. Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

The song on the album “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” became a global sensation. Meat Loaf promoting ‘Bat Out of Hell II’ in 1993. Brian Rasic/Getty

He would win the best rock vocal performance Grammy for the song, which hit #1 in 28 countries. Meat Loaf performing in the 1990s. James Crump/WireImage/Getty

Meat Loaf also acted in movies and TV. His most memorable role came in 1999 when he starred in David Fincher’s “Fight Club” as Bob, a former bodybuilder who gets testicular cancer due to steroid use. (L-R) Edward Norton and Meat Loaf in ‘Fight Club.’ 20th Century Fox