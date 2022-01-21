The incredible life of rock superstar Meat Loaf, told through photos

- Meat Loaf, born Marvin Lee Aday, died on Thursday.
- He was known best for his rock ballads like “Bat Out of Hell” and “I’d Do Anything for Love.”
- Here’s a look through his legendary life in photos.
Marvin Lee Aday was born and raised in Dallas, Texas. His love of music came from his mother who was in a gospel quartet. When she died in the late 1960s, Aday set out to Los Angeles to make a name for himself.
The singer first formed a band called Meat Loaf Soul and later gave himself the moniker Meat Loaf in the ’70s. Here he is with Shaun “Stoney” Murphy after the duo was paired together for the 1971 album “Stoney and Meatloaf.”
After a stint on Broadway in the production “Hair,” Meat Loaf playing Eddie in “The Rocky Horror Picture Show.” He was part of the original LA Roxy cast and the 1975 movie version, which went on to become a cult classic.
Around the same time, Meat Loaf collaborated with lyricist Jim Steinman creating songs that would later become the album “Bat Out of Hell.”
The “Bat Out of Hell” album was released in 1977 and made Meat Loaf a marquee name in rock thanks to songs like “Paradise by the Dashboard Light,” “You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth,” “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad,” and “Bat Out of Hell.”
“Bat Out of Hell” would go on to be one of the best-selling albums of all time.
Through the decades, Meat Loaf would continue to make music, but he didn’t find global success again until 1993’s “Bat Out of Hell II.”
The song on the album “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)” became a global sensation.
He would win the best rock vocal performance Grammy for the song, which hit #1 in 28 countries.
Meat Loaf also acted in movies and TV. His most memorable role came in 1999 when he starred in David Fincher’s “Fight Club” as Bob, a former bodybuilder who gets testicular cancer due to steroid use.
Things came full circle for Meat Loaf when a rock musical of “Bat Out of Hell” came out in 2017. Two years later, it played on Broadway.