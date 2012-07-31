A Glimpse Into The Life Of The Woman Standing By George Zimmerman

Shellie Zimmerman

Photo: Seminole County Sheriff’s Department

Shellie Zimmerman was charged with perjury in June several months after her husband, George, was arrested for killing unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.Prosecutors used time-stamped phone calls between George Zimmerman and his wife to back up their allegations that Shellie lied to the court about how much money the couple had at its disposal.



Shellie Zimmerman pleaded not guilty to perjury on Friday.

George is the neighbourhood watchman charged with second-degree murder for shooting and killing Martin.

But who is the 25-year-old woman who stuck by 28-year-old George during the public outcry and went to jail because of him?

Business Insider tracked down Shellie’s history – including past financial troubles and any relatives she may have in Lake Mary, Fla.

Business Insider‘s attempts to reach people in Florida with Shellie’s maiden name were unsuccessful.

