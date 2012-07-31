A Glimpse Into The Life Of The Woman Standing By George Zimmerman

Photo: Seminole County Sheriff’s Department
Shellie Zimmerman was charged with perjury in June several months after her husband, George, was arrested for killing unarmed 17-year-old Trayvon Martin.Prosecutors used time-stamped phone calls between George Zimmerman and his wife to back up their allegations that Shellie lied to the court about how much money the couple had at its disposal.
Shellie Zimmerman pleaded not guilty to perjury on Friday.
George is the neighbourhood watchman charged with second-degree murder for shooting and killing Martin.
But who is the 25-year-old woman who stuck by 28-year-old George during the public outcry and went to jail because of him?
Business Insider tracked down Shellie’s history – including past financial troubles and any relatives she may have in Lake Mary, Fla.
Business Insider‘s attempts to reach people in Florida with Shellie’s maiden name were unsuccessful.
At the time she married George Zimmerman in 2007, she was working as a licensed cosmetologist, the Seattle Times reported.
The couple initially lived in a house owned by her parents and both sporadically attended community college, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Not long after George and Shellie married, they found themselves in hot water financially.
Capital One accused George Zimmerman of failing to pay more than $1,000 in credit card debt, the Seattle Times reported.
Three years after they married, Shellie was also sued for failing to pay a credit card bill, the Orlando Sentinel reported.
Shellie Zimmerman also studied nursing, according to several media outlets.
She enrolled in Seminole State College in 2008 but dropped out by 2010, the Sentinel reported.
A neighbour, Olivia Bertalan, told the Sentinel Shellie was a 'stay-at-home student.' The women bonded over their desire to become nurses.
Shellie is also active on MySpace, but has her account set to private so only her friends can view her profile.
Her MySpace page is only viewable by friends but features a picture of Shellie and her friend playfully kissing the camera while wearing big sunglasses.
The account is registered under the name Mrs. Zimmerman.
A Facebook page called Convict Shellie Zimmerman for Perjury popped up on the social media site on June 1.
The page was created in response to claims Shellie lied under oath and states 'she must be punished for perjury.'
Posts on the page include wishes for Shellie Zimmerman to lose her cosmetology licence as well as hopes she never becomes a nurse.
In one call, Shellie and George Zimmerman are trying to find out when he'll get out of jail.
'It's gonna be at Susie's birth month, maybe sooner,' Shellie reassures her husband, without saying the actual date he will be released.
Susie is George's sister.
'Do not tell anyone about this,' she said in a separate phone call. 'You didn't tell anyone in your family about time or anything right?'
Shellie loses her cool when George said he did indeed tell his family about their plans.
'Oh my God,' she said. 'OK well, if we're all screwed that's fine.'
George's sister Susie then takes over.
'The thing is, that things are being recorded,' she said, trying to explain why Shellie was upset George confided in other family members.
