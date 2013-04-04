How Sheldon Adelson Came From Nothing To Build The Largest Casino Empire In The World

When you’re the 15th-richest person in the world, people are always going to be after your Lucky Charms.
So it is that Las Vegas Sands chairman Sheldon Adelson finds himself on the witness stand this week, defending his company from a former consultant who alleges he’s owed millions from Las Vegas Sands after persuading Chinese government officials to permit Adelson to expand his empire.
But of course, all of that only dates back to 2001 at the earliest. We wanted to take you back to the beginning, and explain how Adelson ended up at the top of the casino world.
We previously alluded to his rise when we ranked him No. 13 on our Horatio Alger Index of most impressive rags-to-riches stories in America.
If you missed that, you’ll quickly agree that he’s come a long, long way.
He grew up in Boston during the Great Depression, the son of immigrants. His father was a taxi driver. Along with three other siblings, the family lived in a one-room tenement.
Source: Fortune, Guardian, New Yorker
He still maintains a lifelong interest in newspapers.
He preferred working though couldn't hold a steady job -- mortgage banking, running a toiletries-packing business for hotels, and operating a charter travel company are just some of the gigs he held.
Source: New York Times
He was one of just two Americans to get a licence from the Chinese (arch rival Steve Wynn was the other).
Source: Bloomberg
Last quarter, casino revenue dropped 25.7% in Vegas but up 12.6% at the Venetian Macau and 41.6% at the Four Seasons Macau.
Source: Forbes
The recession took a huge bite out of the company's shares, but they've largely bounced back.
Source: NASDAQ
In 2001, Adelson was forced to testify in a Congressional influence-peddling investigation regarding the Beijing Olympics.
Source: New Yorker
'An unnamed executive from The Venetian hid a ticket for a gambler preselected to win in his shirt sleeve, then pretended to select a ticket before naming the predetermined player as the winner,' the Sun reported.
Source: Las Vegas Sun
During the 2012 election, the GOP accepted $150 million from Adelson-related groups. At least $5 million went to Newt Gingrich.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.