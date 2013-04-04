How Sheldon Adelson Came From Nothing To Build The Largest Casino Empire In The World

When you’re the 15th-richest person in the world, people are always going to be after your Lucky Charms.



So it is that Las Vegas Sands chairman Sheldon Adelson finds himself on the witness stand this week, defending his company from a former consultant who alleges he’s owed millions from Las Vegas Sands after persuading Chinese government officials to permit Adelson to expand his empire.

But of course, all of that only dates back to 2001 at the earliest. We wanted to take you back to the beginning, and explain how Adelson ended up at the top of the casino world.

We previously alluded to his rise when we ranked him No. 13 on our Horatio Alger Index of most impressive rags-to-riches stories in America.

If you missed that, you’ll quickly agree that he’s come a long, long way.

