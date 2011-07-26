JETPACKS, SAFARIS AND FALCONS: The Ridiculous Life Of The Crown Prince Of Dubai

Julie Zeveloff

crown prince dubai

courtesy fazza.com

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid al Maktoum, the 28-year-old crown prince of Dubai, leads a charmed life.He is the son of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and monarch of Dubai, who is one of the world’s richest royals.

But that doesn’t mean he’s content to rest on his laurels. The Sheikh is the Chairman of the Dubai Executive Council and also heads the emirate’s committees on sports and autism.

He’s also got a ton of hobbies. Sheikh Hamdan is a noted poet who publishes under the name Fazza, and a competitive horseback rider who has won several awards, including a gold medal at the Asian Olympic games.

And he is a thrill seeker who says his many adventures have prepared him for leadership.

Sheikh Hamdan is a competitive horseman. He competed at the 2010 World Equestrian Games in Kentucky

He placed first in team competition and third in individual competition

Another one of his hobbies is falconry

He practiced the sport on a recent trip to Russia

Here he is hunting grouse

And posing with his catch

Sheikh Hamdan recently tested out the JetLev, a personal jetpack

Here's the video of his awesome first flight:

That's not the only strange flying contraption he's tried. Here he prepares for liftoff on the Xcitor

The trip took him past the Burj al Arab, a fancy hotel in Dubai

On another ride, he landed on a massive yacht. It's all on tape:

Of course, he also jet skis

And bodyboards

Last year, he skydived above Dubai's Palm Jumeirah resort

He doesn't even look nervous

The sheikh also likes scuba diving

Sheikh Hamdan traveled to Africa in 2010

He took lots of photos

And met the locals

Sheikh Hamdan isn't the only royal leading an awesome life

The incredible lives of the world's richest royals >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.