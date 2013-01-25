'Life Of Pi' Crosses $500M Mark After Grossing 4X More Overseas — Here's Today's Buzz

- “Life of Pi””Life of Pi” has crossed the $500M mark worldwide. Ang Lee’s 3D best picture Oscar nominee has made 80 per cent of its haul internationally — grossing $100.4 million domestically and $401 million internationally for a total $501.4 million. The film, which is nominated for 11 Oscars, made headlines when debuting first in Asia, grossing $90.8 million in China alone. Now, it’s doing impressive business in Europe, Latin America and Australia.
- “American Psycho” is being made into a Broadway musical and Duncan Sheik, who is writing the music, says “The music is all electronic” and that 20 to 30 per cent will be “songs that are either referred to in the book directly, or would have been ubiquitous in that cultural moment.”
- Clint Eastwood’s empty Obama chair is now in Washington in Republican National Committee chairman Reince Priebus’ office.
- Unlikely duo Lady Gaga and Tony Bennett are collaborating on an album. Gaga tweeted from the inaugural ball, “And here’s me and my handsome date … I simply cannot wait for our album together, he’s my darling!”
- Ringo Starr’s stepdaughter Francesca Gregorini has broken out as one of Sundance’s hottest directors: Before her much-hyped “Emanuel and the Truth About Fishes” even screened, she was signed by CAA.
- Is it the ’90s again? 98 Degrees, New Kids on the Block, and Boyz II Men are touring together this summer. Tickets go on sale to the public Feb. 2.
- NBC put out a casting call for a newspaper reality show.
- Ever wondered what Taylor Swift would look like as Rapunzel shot by Annie Leibovitz? Now you know.
- Steven Tyler. In a speedo. In a drum circle. In Maui. That’s all.
