The Fabulous Life Of Oracle Heiress Megan Ellison

With a net worth of $US51.3 billion, Oracle founder and CEO Larry Ellison is the fifth wealthiest person in the world.
Even as Ellison scoops up mansions and entire Hawaiian islands, he has transferred much of his wealth to his children, David and Megan, who have inherited some 3 million shares of Netsuite stock and 900,000 shares of Oracle stock each. According to Forbes, they could each be worth some $US306 million from Netsuite assets alone.
And Megan, especially, seems to be doing well for herself. With Annapurna Pictures, the film production company she founded in 2011, she’s produced some of the most critically acclaimed films of the last few years, including “Zero Dark Thirty” and “American Hustle.” She gets to travel the world with celebrities and leads a life of insane luxury.
She’s also become a real estate mogul in her own right, buying up mansions in a way that’s reminiscent of her father’s land grabs.
Megan Ellison was born on Jan. 31, 1986, in Santa Clara County, California. Her mother is Barbara Boothe, Larry Ellison's third wife. The couple was married in 1983 and split in 1986, when Megan was only 4 months old. Like her father, Megan was rebellious and tough from a young age. She posted this photo of herself to her Twitter account with the caption, 'You have to learn the rules of the game. And then you have to play better than anyone else.'
Though Larry lives the flashy life you'd expect of a multibillionaire, his ex-wife Barbara leads a quieter existence as the owner of Wild Turkey Farm in Wilsonville, Oregon. She started raising horses in Woodside, California, while her children were still young and now takes care of more than 100 of them on the 215-acre farm.
When Megan was young, she began to develop an interest in horses during visits to her mother's Woodside spread. She started competing in some of the top riding competitions in the country, including the Young Rider Championships. She's seen here on a stallion named LioCalyon, competing in a High Juniors competition in Los Angeles.
Still, despite being raised primarily by their mother, both Megan and her brother David were spoiled rotten by Larry. The siblings have both gone on to pursue careers in the film industry and are said to be highly competitive with each other. A source told Vanity Fair that thanks to Larry, Megan has 'a real understanding about money. In the halls of his jet, she's seen some world-class hustlers.'
The kids often went on vacations with their father, and Megan once boated in St. Tropez with Khaled, son of Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed. Her first car as a teenager was a Lexus 430SC convertible like the one seen here, though she has since upgraded to a grey 1989 Aston Martin.
Megan spent two semesters at USC's School of Cinematic Arts before dropping out to travel the world in 2005. One of her destinations was the Himalayas, where she spent some time trekking on a mountain called Annapurna.
That mountain would later inspire the name for her movie production company, Annapurna Pictures. After returning from her travels, she began financing a series of low-budget films. For a time, she was mentored by Dreamworks cofounder David Geffen, a friend of her father. It wasn't until 2011, when on her 25th birthday she was granted access to a great deal of trust-fund wealth, that her career really began to take off.
It was around that time that she bought three homes in the Bird Streets neighbourhood of Hollywood, where she based the headquarters of the new production company. The work atmosphere was casual, and the team often held meetings by the pool.
Annapurna has found a great deal of success in recent years. Ellison's first major producing credit was 'True Grit,' which she financed with her brother David. In 2012, she produced 'Zero Dark Thirty,' which earned multiple Best Picture nominations. Ellison celebrated the wrap of the shoot by yachting around St. Tropez and Portofino with a group of friends that included Jessica Chastain, who won an Oscar for her role in Ellison's film.
In 2013, she produced the critically acclaimed 'American Hustle' and 'Her,' both of which starred Amy Adams. Adams won the Best Actress Golden Globe for her role in 'American Hustle.'
Her most recent production is 'Foxcatcher,' a biopic starring Channing Tatum, Mark Ruffalo, Steve Carrell, and Vanessa Redgrave. The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival to rave reviews and will be released in the U.S. in November 2014.
Like her mansion-collecting father, Ellison has also made a name for herself as a real estate tycoon. After Annapurna learned that it was being evicted from its Hollywood Hills headquarters, Ellison sold all three of the Bird Street homes for a combined $US46.7 million. She reportedly netted $US14.15 million in the deals, which were completed in November of 2013.
In January of 2014, she paid $US30 million for this 9,204-square-foot mansion in the Hollywood Hills. Complete with a grotto pool, a volleyball court, and incredible views of the city, the home is certainly fit for a major Hollywood player.
In June of 2013, she paid $US2.8 million for a one-bedroom penthouse apartment in Lower Manhattan's Police Building. The apartment, which previously served as the radio room for the city's police department, is the perfect pied-à-terre for when she's in the Big Apple.
The 28-year-old often shares photos of her travels around the world. In March, she went snowboarding in the Swiss Alps with girlfriend Robyn Shapiro.
In July, she go-carted in Lebanon with director and close friend Spike Jonze. The pair had visited a camp for Syrian and Palestinian refugees the day before.
