The Fabulous Life Of Oracle Heiress Megan Ellison

With a net worth of $US51.3 billion, Oracle founder and CEO Larry Ellison is the fifth wealthiest person in the world.

Even as Ellison scoops up mansions and entire Hawaiian islands, he has transferred much of his wealth to his children, David and Megan, who have inherited some 3 million shares of Netsuite stock and 900,000 shares of Oracle stock each. According to Forbes, they could each be worth some $US306 million from Netsuite assets alone.

And Megan, especially, seems to be doing well for herself. With Annapurna Pictures, the film production company she founded in 2011, she’s produced some of the most critically acclaimed films of the last few years, including “Zero Dark Thirty” and “American Hustle.” She gets to travel the world with celebrities and leads a life of insane luxury.

She’s also become a real estate mogul in her own right, buying up mansions in a way that’s reminiscent of her father’s land grabs.

