The sad downfall of ex-NBA star Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom is reportedly fighting for his life after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, Odom was airlifted to a hospital and is on life support. He’s reportedly drifting in and out of a coma, having problems with his heart, lungs, and kidney.

Odom, who won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2011 and won NBA Championships in 2009 and 2010 with the Los Angeles Lakers, has had a life filled with more hardship and tragedy than anyone deserves.

After a rough childhood, he went on to become a transcendent basketball star and one of the best talents in the NBA.

But his life has spiraled out of control in recent years.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.