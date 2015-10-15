The sad downfall of ex-NBA star Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom is reportedly fighting for his life after being found unconscious in a Nevada brothel on Tuesday.
According to TMZ, Odom was airlifted to a hospital and is on life support. He’s reportedly drifting in and out of a coma, having problems with his heart, lungs, and kidney.
Odom, who won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2011 and won NBA Championships in 2009 and 2010 with the Los Angeles Lakers, has had a life filled with more hardship and tragedy than anyone deserves.
After a rough childhood, he went on to become a transcendent basketball star and one of the best talents in the NBA.
But his life has spiraled out of control in recent years.
Odom was raised by his grandmother in Jamaica, Queens. His mother died of colon cancer when he was 12-years-old and his father was a heroin addict.
He was a highly touted prospect out of high school, and planned to play his college hoops at UNLV. However, UNLV rescinded his scholarship before his freshman year as a result of NCAA academic violations. After sitting out one year, he played at Rhode Island for one season and declared for the draft.
Odom spent the bulk of his career on the Lakers, where he won the Sixth Man of the Year Award in 2011 and won two NBA Championships, in 2009 and 2010.
Tragedy has followed Odom throughout his life. In 2006, not long after attending a funeral for his mother's sister, he lost his 6th-month-old son to SIDS. The next month, he was robbed at gunpoint.
He's also been in multiple legal controversies. In 2010, he sued the IRS over tax deductions from NBA fines.
And in early 2011 he and Shaquille O'Neil were sued for endorsing allegedly bogus PowerBalance sports bracelets.
In 2009, Odom married Khloe Kardashian, and the two starred in their own reality show, 'Khloe and Lamar.'
In 2011, Odom was a centrepiece of the infamous trade to send Chris Paul to the Lakers. Although David Stern ultimately vetoed the trade, Odom nevertheless said he believed his team wanted to trade him because of his reality show.
Odom's spiral out of the NBA began in 2013, as a member of the Dallas Mavericks. He and Mark Cuban reportedly got in a shouting match at halftime of a game and Cuban released him.
In 2013, back as a member of the Clippers, things went from bad to worse. First, Outside the Lines reported that Odom had misused the funds from his charity, Cathy's Kids.
That summer, Odom again made headlines when he flipped out on paparazzi and smashed their camera equipment.
In September 2013, Odom was arrested for a DUI and, amid rumours of addiction to crack, checked himself into rehab.
He's reportedly continued to struggle with substance abuse and addiction. Although he's been out of basketball and mostly out of the public eye, TMZ has occasionally reported run-ins between Odom and Kardashian.
On Tuesday, he was found unconscious at Love Ranch, a brothel in Nevada. He was rushed to the hospital, where he is reportedly on life support. Kardashian and her mum, Kris Jenner, have reportedly been seen at the hospital, as has former teammate Kobe Bryant.
