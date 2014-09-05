How Michael Bloomberg Went From Bond Trader To Billionaire Media Mogul

AP Images Michael Bloomberg performs in a comedy routine during the Inner Circle dinner in New York, Saturday, April 3, 2004.

Michael Bloomberg started his New York City story sweating in his underwear in Salomon Brothers’ vaults.

And in a little over 20 years, he turned a $US10 million severance package from that now defunct bank into a multi-billion dollar company whose service Wall Street can’t live without.

According to Forbes, he’s the 15th richest man in the world with an estimated networth of $US33.2 billion.

The inspiring journey, with plenty of highs and lows, is one of a man who enjoys both success and philanthropy.

After serving twelve years as New York City’s mayor, Bloomberg has returned to the company he founded. Although he wasn’t expected to take on an active leadership role, it was reported today that he would resume leadership of Bloomberg LP.

Editor’s note: Myles Meserve is a former Business Insider intern. This post has been updated.

