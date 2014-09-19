The Incredible Life Of Oracle Billionaire Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison is stepping down as CEO of Oracle.

In honour of his long career, let’s take a look back at his real estate portfolio.

This billionaire is no stranger to the real estate market — he’s been called “the nation’s most avid trophy-home buyer” and has all but taken over entire neighborhoods in Malibu and the Lake Tahoe area.

Ellison has made headlines in recent years for his plans to develop Lanai, a Hawaiian island he purchased in 2012, into a model for environmentally sound living. Though Lanai has been his largest overall investment by far, he’s made a number of blockbuster purchases over the last two decades.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.