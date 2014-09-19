The Incredible Life Of Oracle Billionaire Larry Ellison

Larry Ellison is stepping down as CEO of Oracle.
In honour of his long career, let’s take a look back at his real estate portfolio.
This billionaire is no stranger to the real estate market — he’s been called “the nation’s most avid trophy-home buyer” and has all but taken over entire neighborhoods in Malibu and the Lake Tahoe area.
Ellison has made headlines in recent years for his plans to develop Lanai, a Hawaiian island he purchased in 2012, into a model for environmentally sound living. Though Lanai has been his largest overall investment by far, he’s made a number of blockbuster purchases over the last two decades.
His home in Woodside, Calif., modelled after a 16th-century Japanese emperor's palace, is worth an estimated $US70 million. The 23-acre estate took nine years to design and build, and it was completed in 2004.
He also owns a historic garden villa in Kyoto, Japan, which was reportedly listed for $US86 million, though the price he paid is unknown.
Source: SF Gate, Japan Property Central
Pictured: Nanzen-ji Temple, which is right near Ellison's estate
In 2004, he paid $US17.6 million for the parcel that's now home to Nobu Malibu, an ultra-trendy Japanese restaurant popular among Hollywood A-listers. Last summer he opened a Mediterranean restaurant, called Nikita, just next door.
He bought the Malibu Racquet Club for $US6.9 million in 2007. The facilities have been vastly improved since the purchase, and tennis pros Victoria Azarenka and Serena Williams have been spotted here.
This 2.5-acre home in Snug Harbor, just one of three parcels Ellison owns in Lake Tahoe, is currently on the market for $US28.5 million. He's reportedly working on building another home that's three times the size of this one, with 18,000 square feet of living space in addition to an island, waterfalls, and a tennis court.
Ellison bought Porcupine Creek from Yellowstone Club founders Tim and Edra Blixseth for $US42.9 million in 2011. The private golf club, which is located in Rancho Mirage, Calif., includes a main house with a whopping 16 bedrooms, in addition to several separate guest houses.
Ellison raised some eyebrows when in 2012 he paid a reported $US500 million to buy 98% of the Hawaiian island of Lanai. Since then, he's bought two airlines, refurbished the island's hotels, and started investing in clean energy sources. He plans to use the island as an experiment for environmentally sound practices.
