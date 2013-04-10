How A Shy Boy From North Korea Became The World's Scariest Dictator

For the past 50 years, the world has grown used to crazy threats from North Korea that don’t lead anywhere.



But with young and untested Kim Jong-un in charge of a nuclear arsenal, no one knows what will happen next.

Kim took over from his dad in 2010. Based on what we know, he’s quite a maverick.

