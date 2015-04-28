The action-packed life of GoPro's Nick Woodman, the highest-paid CEO of 2014

Nick Woodman, founder and CEO of sports camera company GoPro, was the highest paid U.S. chief executive of 2014, Bloomberg recently reported.

Woodman was granted 4.5 million restricted stock units valued at $US284.5 million at the end of 2014, earning him the top spot on Bloomberg’s list. In 2013, he earned a salary of $US800,000 in addition to a bonus of $US1 million.

Woodman’s financial success is more than a decade in the making. He founded GoPro in 2004, initially just making wrist straps for small cameras and then eventually branching out into building the hardware itself.

Woodman came up with the idea for GoPro before leaving town for a surfing trip, when he realised he needed some kind of device that would make taking action shots easier. When he returned from the trip, he used his mum’s sewing machine to start work on GoPro’s first camera strap.

Woodman’s life hasn’t slowed down since — he’s an adrenaline junkie, Red Bull addict, snowboarder, mountain biker, race-car driver, and an avid surfer.

