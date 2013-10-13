The Crazy, Awesome Life Of A Google Street View Trekker

Google Street View explorers might have the best job in the world.

Thanks to Street View trekkers, us common folk get to experience the entire world without ever leaving our home.

To highlight some of the treks, design firm B-Reel and Google teamed up to create a project that highlights these treks.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.