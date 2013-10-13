The Crazy, Awesome Life Of A Google Street View Trekker

Google Street View explorers might have the best job in the world.

Thanks to Street View trekkers, us common folk get to experience the entire world without ever leaving our home.

To highlight some of the treks, design firm B-Reel and Google teamed up to create a project that highlights these treks.

Google Maps first started Street View as an experimental project back in 2007.

Since then, it has expanded its program to allow third parties to apply to become a Trekker to help map the world.

Thanks to Street View trekkers, Google has been able to capture imagery from locations on all seven continents.

Here, we see a trekker hiking up the Grand Canyon.

Nice.

But Street View trekkers don't only explore tourist hot spots.

They get to explore uncharted territories ...

... head to the snow with the Google Street View Snowmobile ...

... ski with a Trekker on their back ...

... explore the hidden passageways of Venice, Italy ...

... map out the canals in Venice ...

... and go where likely no other person wants to go, but wants to see.

Now ...

