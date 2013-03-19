The Spectacular Rise, Fall, And Sudden Return Of Erin Callan

Photo: CNBC screencap

Former Lehman Brothers chief financial officer Erin Callan disappeared from the public eye after the bank’s demise in 2008. Now she’s living a much quieter life in Florida with her new husband.



However, she’s returned to the spotlight to weigh in on the work/life balance debate reignited by the release of Facebook executive Sheryl Sandberg’s book, “Lean In.”

Callan wrote an op-ed in the New York Times and appeared in an interview of “Rock centre.”

She has been warning other women not to lean in the way she did because she missed out on important relationships in her life and having children of her own.

For a brief moment in time, though, Callan was one of the most powerful women on Wall Street.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.