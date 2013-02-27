The Fabulous Life Of David Tepper — The Hedge Fund Manager Who Made The Most Money In 2012

Photo: Bloomberg TV screengrab

David Tepper, the founder of $12 billion-distressed-debt hedge fund Appaloosa Management, is one of the most successful hedge fund managers in the world. The billionaire fund manager had a great year with his flagship fund finishing up about 30 per cent, according to Forbes.



Last year, Tepper was the highest-earning hedge fund manager, taking home $2.2 billion, according to Forbes.

Tepper grew up a shy, maths-whiz-kid who went from a class clown/ theatre star to, ultimately, one of the biggest names on the Street.

