How Your Thanksgiving Turkey Gets Made

It’s turkey time.



Millions of Americans will dive into the big bird on Thursday, smothering it with gravy or cranberry sauce or both.

Many will also face the scornful stare of their vegetarian cousin, silently asking, “do you know how that turkey got here?”

We can assure you: You don’t want to know.

From conception to carcass, here’s the short, hellish life-cycle of your industry-produced turkey.

