LIFE Magazine Sure Had Some Incredible Covers

Life, which lives on at Life.com, turns 75 on November 23. To celebrate, the magazine’s editors picked out the 75 best covers of all time.



Time Inc. passed along three, which we’ve included below. All of the covers can be seen here.

August 22, 1949: Cowboy

This cover so completely embodied the rugged spirit of the West, that advertising giant Leo Burnett used it as the model for a long-running and highly successful ad campaign: the Marlboro Man. Photograph by Leonard McCombe

April 7, 1952: Marilyn Monroe

LIFE was an early champion of Marilyn Monroe’s, and this photograph by Philippe Halsman graced the first of many cover stories on Monroe for the magazine. Readers, however, were probably paying less attention to Monroe’s mind than to her off-the-shoulders gown, apparently held up by little more than optimism.

July 20, 1953: Senator John F. Kennedy and Jacqueline Bouvier

This cover — playfully captioned “Senator Kennedy Goes A-Courting” — would begin a love affair between JFK, Jackie, and LIFE. While this was the couple’s first appearance on LIFE’s cover, other memorable moments included a 1958 family portrait with John holding baby Caroline, and a gorgeous 1959 cover with the line “Jackie Kennedy: A Front Runner’s Appealing Wife.” The last time John and Jackie appeared together on a LIFE cover was in 1964: In still frames from the Zapruder film, the President and First Lady are seen riding in the open car, seconds before the assassin’s shots rang out in Dallas. Sailing photograph by Hy Peskin

