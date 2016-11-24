Cramped and heavily armed -- see what life is like aboard a nuclear submarine with these photos

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Able Seaman Smith and Able Seaman Davies in their bunks on the HMS Vigilant submarine on January 20 in Rhu, Scotland. HMS Vigilant is one of the UK’s fleet of four Vanguard-class nuclear-powered ballistic-missile submarines carrying the Trident nuclear missile system.

It still might be more cramped than an apartment in New York, but navies across the world have developed their submarines with both upgraded safety measures and creature comforts for the modern-day sailor.

Life on a submarine, which now sometimes has designated areas for maintaining fitness and even for playing video games, doesn’t necessarily mean you’ll be miserable several hundred meters below the sea.

Here are several photos that depict the life of a sailor inside a modern submarine:

An earlier version of this article was originally written by David Choi.

