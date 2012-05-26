A Group Of Marines Show Us Around The Inside Of A M1A1 Battle Tank

Photo: Robert Johnson — Business Insider

More than 1,100 Marines were aboard the USS Wasp’s three day voyage from Norfolk, Va. to New York City this week.One of the Wasp’s main roles is to take the Marines to far flung destinations and ferry them ashore using a huge hovercraft called a Landing Craft Air Cushion an LCAC, so their presence was nothing unusual.



Life can get pretty tedious for the Marines on these trips abroad as one sailor told me, they have no official ship duties aside from staying in shape, training, and maintaining their gear.

While this trip was largely ceremonial and designed to offer the Marines a much deserved break in Manhattan, they were still required to perform basic maintenance on their equipment.

This group of Marines assigned to this M1A Abrams battle tank were good enough take a break from their tasks, haul their gear from inside and show me what life was like as a Marine tanker.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.