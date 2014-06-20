These Images Show How Hard Daily Life Has Gotten In Ukraine's War-Torn East [PHOTOS]

Fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists — bolstered by militants with less-than plausibly deniable ties to Russia — and the Ukrainian government is continuing despite a soon to be implemented unilateral cease-fire. And even with a cease-fire in place, the fighting has only escalated in recent days as separatists continue to shoot down Ukrainian aircraft.
The Ukrainian army is still shelling rebel positions in the east, with particularly heavy fighting in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Although the government has tried to limit civilian casualties, civilians in these regions are paying a heavy toll for more than two months of fighting.
Collateral damage, suffering infrastructure, and displacement have become facts of life for those living under separatist control in Ukraine’s east. As Russia moves to place thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border again, it’s possible the situation will further deteriorate.
Shrapnel from the explosions have caused collateral damage throughout the city, scarring many building facades and windows.
Local residents have started sleeping in makeshift shelters in school basements during fighting between government and rebel forces.
The Ukrainian government claims that the rebels fire weapons from residential areas, slowing down the army's counter-measures and causing regrettable collateral damage.
In Donetsk, the separatist Russian Orthodox Army mans checkpoints and asks all drivers entering or leaving the city to present their passports.
Business in Donetsk has fallen off drastically since the rebels took control. Here, a woman walks across an empty parking lot in front of a closed Land Rover showroom.
In central Donetsk, another woman waits to rent out pedal cars to whatever few interested customers she can find.
A number of families who have fled the fighting have taken temporary refuge in dormitories in the town of Ilovaisk.
Here, children of families who have fled the fighting play in one of the temporary accommodations available in Ilovaisk. The way things are going, people displaced by the fighting in eastern Ukraine might not be able to go home for a while.
