These Images Show How Hard Daily Life Has Gotten In Ukraine's War-Torn East [PHOTOS]

Gleb Garanich/REUTERS A man looks at a residential building, where he resides, which was damaged by what locals say was overnight shelling by Ukrainian forces, in the eastern Ukrainian town of Slaviansk June 12, 2014.

Fighting in eastern Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists — bolstered by militants with less-than plausibly deniable ties to Russia — and the Ukrainian government is continuing despite a soon to be implemented unilateral cease-fire. And even with a cease-fire in place, the fighting has only escalated in recent days as separatists continue to shoot down Ukrainian aircraft.

The Ukrainian army is still shelling rebel positions in the east, with particularly heavy fighting in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Although the government has tried to limit civilian casualties, civilians in these regions are paying a heavy toll for more than two months of fighting.

Collateral damage, suffering infrastructure, and displacement have become facts of life for those living under separatist control in Ukraine’s east. As Russia moves to place thousands of troops along the Ukrainian border again, it’s possible the situation will further deteriorate.

