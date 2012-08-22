What Philadelphia Was Like In The Summer Of 1973

Photo: Dick Swanson / U.S. National Archive

Dick Swanson is an award-winning photojournalist, whose career spans some 35 years, and whose work has brought him to about 40 countries.He was a Life Magazine photographer in Vietnam and Washington, DC, and he has covered events in Asia, Central America, Europe, the Eastern Bloc countries, the Caribbean, the Middle East and South Africa.



In the summer of 1973, Swanson photographed daily life in Philadelphia for the Environmental Protection Agency’s Documerica project.

Swanson captured scenes from the city centre and the Philadelphia Museum of Art to the row houses of the suburbs to the junk yards, and we are featuring a selection of this project here.

