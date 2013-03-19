North Korea's Prison Camps Are Absolutely Horrifying

Paul Szoldra, William Wei
Camp 22 North Korea from Google EarthNorth Korean Prison Camp 22

Photo: Google Earth

As international leaders fear what Pyongyang may do beyond its borders, perhaps the biggest issue is what happens within.North Korea operates a growing network of prison camps containing up to 200,000 prisoners in conditions likened by survivors to Nazi concentration camps. This atrocity little international attention, though the United Nations Human Rights Council is considering a formal inquiry for possible crimes against humanity.

Information about the camps is limited to reports from the few successful escapees, notably Shin Dong-hyuk, who told 60 Minutes about spending 23 years behind the wire.

Although there are no pictures from inside the camps, satellite images plus a set of illustrations supposedly done by a defector (the source of these images is unconfirmed) give a hint of the terror inside.

Warning: Some images are disturbing.

There's over 24 million people living inside North Korea.

But there are between 150,000 and 200,000 who have 'disappeared'. They live in brutal concentration camps throughout the country.

Source: Committee for Human Rights in North Korea

Former prisoners say conditions are so bad that 20 to 25 per cent of the prison population dies every year.

Source: Committee for Human Rights in North Korea

Source: Committee for Human Rights in North Korea

Shin Dong-hyuk was born inside one camp, and lived there 23 years before he was able to escape.

Successful escapes have been few. That's because anyone who tries, plans, or has knowledge of an escape is executed, and all prisoners are required to watch.

Without protein and calcium in their diet, prisoners develop hunchbacks from bending over in the fields or lose toes and fingers due to frostbite.

(Source)

The guards are relentless in their brutality.

They often terrorize and torture their captives, sometimes just for fun, according to escapees.

The tip of one of Shin's fingers was chopped off as punishment for accidentally breaking a machine while working in a factory.

All of the methods of torture are appalling — but some are more disturbing than others.

And women aren't afforded any leniency.

Pregnancy is strictly forbidden.

Prisoners are categorized as their conditions deteriorate ...

... While guards and party officials are treated well for their dedication to the regime.

But if prisoners can make it past guards and electrified fences ...

They still need to get across the border to China, and if discovered, they face the possibility of being sent back.

While North Korea denies they even exist, satellite imagery shows camps scattered around the country, and they are growing.

Source: Amnesty International

And for North Koreans outside the camps, the fear of the gulag ensures their loyalty to the regime ...

... And Kim Jong-un's complete power over his own people.

Watch the entire interview with Shin Dong-hyuk below:

You've seen what it's like inside the North Korean gulag ...

Now see the DMZ between North and South Korea, one of the most tense borders in the world >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.