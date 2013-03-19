North Korea's Prison Camps Are Absolutely Horrifying

North Korean Prison Camp 22

Photo: Google Earth

As international leaders fear what Pyongyang may do beyond its borders, perhaps the biggest issue is what happens within.North Korea operates a growing network of prison camps containing up to 200,000 prisoners in conditions likened by survivors to Nazi concentration camps. This atrocity little international attention, though the United Nations Human Rights Council is considering a formal inquiry for possible crimes against humanity.



Information about the camps is limited to reports from the few successful escapees, notably Shin Dong-hyuk, who told 60 Minutes about spending 23 years behind the wire.

Although there are no pictures from inside the camps, satellite images plus a set of illustrations supposedly done by a defector (the source of these images is unconfirmed) give a hint of the terror inside.

Warning: Some images are disturbing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.