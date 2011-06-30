An Incredible Rare Look At Life In North Korea

Leah Goldman
north korea

Photo: Eric Lafforgue

It’s not often we can take a glimpse into daily life in North Korea. The new Fotopedia North Korea iPad app features beautiful images, by photographer Eric Lafforgue, of what daily life in North Korea is like. Fotopedia North Korea features 1,000’s of Lafforgue’s photos, and we have a preview here.

Take a glimpse into one of the most secretive countries in the world.

