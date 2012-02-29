Life's A Ball Inside The Tiny Country With The Most Millionaires Per Capita

Photo: Getty Images/Pascal Le Segretain

Monaco is a gorgeous little country on the French Riviera, but that’s not the only reason it’s home to the most millionaires per capita in the world.While the influence of Monaco’s Monte Carlo casino is no longer what it once was on the economy, the country still levies no taxes on its residents. That, combined with the nice weather and French cuisine, has made the city-state a haven for the world’s wealthiest citizens. In 2008, around 2,000 millionaires called Monaco home, according to the Guardian.



From the beautiful, expensive ports to the beautiful, expensive hotels, Monaco has become a great place to do business and an even better place to gamble your millions away.

