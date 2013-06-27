30 Stunning Photos Of Everyday Life in Havana

Havana, Cuba, still seems like a complete and utter mystery to most people—especially Americans.

With so much history and culture, the alluring draw of this off-limits city is bringing more and more hesitant tourists to wonder about it, especially after celebrities like Beyoncé and Jay-Z have been deciding to make it their new vacation spot.



But the fact of the matter is that Havana, while it continues to mystify, is a beautiful hub full of welcoming people.

