I moved to an ashram to become enlightened. But suppressing my desire for men led to more of the loneliness I’d come to heal.

The author moved to the Catskills when she was 23 years old. Courtesy of Blair Glaser

I moved to an ashram in the Catskills when I was 23 years old.

We had all vowed to be celibate while we were living there.

Despite that rule, I never got so much attention from male members, which eventually made me leave.

When I was 23, I moved to an ashram in the Catskills. I’d met a guru who actually made meditating — once grueling — seem easy. Feelings of inner tranquility soothed the loneliness and depression I had been struggling with since high school. I was driven to master well-being through the practices of selfless service, chanting, and meditation.

One morning, after a rigorous 90-minute chant, my inner bliss was interrupted when the guy who ladled out the oatmeal asked, “When do you get a break?”

I froze. I didn’t want to get involved. I wanted to follow the rules.

And the rules were clear: No sex on ashram grounds. According to ancient scriptures, orgasm and sexual release diffused the spiritual energy that a seeker, through meditation and other spiritual practices, could cultivate to achieve enlightenment — a permanent state of inner bliss.

By following the rules, I was exacerbating the problem I was there to solve

Ashram life forced me into an age-old battle between spiritual aspirations and carnal desire. I was there to heal, but I didn’t know that in depriving myself, I was also creating an unhealthy mind-body split that increased my shame and exacerbated my loneliness.

I fantasized about becoming a monk. The meditation, vegetarian diet, and walking between buildings made me feel lighter and boosted my self-esteem.

Maybe it was because sex was forbidden, but I found myself flirting with adorable ashram guys. In addition to the oatmeal guy, there was the strapping, sandy-haired Englishman, who lit up my entire being when we went toe-to-toe in ridiculously flirtatious arguments about spiritual dogma. There was the former graphic designer who often put his meal tray down at my table and who immediately felt like family, probably because he was old enough to be my father. There was the dashing charm of the practically 10-foot (3.05m) tall, ex-model turned massage therapist, with blue eyes and a grin that turned my insides to mush.

I tried to shoo away my desire and practice what I was there to learn: being with my Self. But it wasn’t easy. And the oatmeal ladler was persistent.

“I can tell you’re just coming from the morning chant,” he said as he plopped oats in my bowl. “You always radiate when you come from chanting.”

He had a joyful face with almond-shaped eyes that sparkled behind his glasses, but he wasn’t my type. He was short with long curly hair. Nevertheless, we started hanging out. And my steady state of mind went up in flames.

I really didn’t want to break the rules

Living in the ashram was a fishbowl existence. We all worked, meditated, and dined in the same space. The joke was that if people saw a couple walking or dining together more than three times, they were engaged. People glared as we strolled through the courtyard. I felt ashamed. I was scared the guru would find out; I didn’t want to incur bad karma.

One day on a walk, he leaned in to kiss me. I pushed him away. I told myself that his hippie-rocker look was reason enough to reject him and was relieved when he backed off.

But months later, the relief was replaced by deep loneliness. By then, he was openly dating someone else. I was surprised by how much I missed him.

After a year, my fantasies of becoming a monk were slowly being replaced by fantasies of living in the world again. I heard a rumor that the founder of the ashram — my teacher’s so-called enlightened and celibate guru — had molested young women. I sensed there was truth in the rumors and felt nauseous for days. I decided to leave.

Ashram living had given me community, valuable tools, and self-knowledge. But when the rumors were confirmed in an investigative New Yorker piece, I realized that idealizing others, and the notion of enlightenment wielded by this particular ashram, were harmful myths.

Self-mastery doesn’t come from suppressing desire. It comes from embracing our humanity, in all its contradictions.