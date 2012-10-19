Dramatic Photos Show How Rough Life Is In Addis Ababa

Ethiopia is one of the oldest civilizations in existence but it has been a symbol of poverty, hunger and human struggle in modern times.The Lelt Foundation, a non-profit organisation that creates sustainable solutions for impoverished families in Addis Ababa, shared with us photos of what daily life is like in the Ethiopian capital.

While the country’s economy maintains 11% growth rate, and parts of its capital show signs of economic development with glossy high-rises and construction sites of condominiums, many neighborhoods of Addis Ababa remain below the poverty line.

Tin shacks alongside skyscrapers and dirt roads alongside city highways are still an integral part of Addis’s skyline.

Goats for sale, Addis Ababa


Shacks and condos, side by side


Mt Rushmore meets Africa, Bole Road, Addis Ababa


The Transporter


Hut living


Donkey Crossing at the Merkato


Going to school


Guard station at a government building in Kara Kore


Donkeys hauling water


Take the ladder up


Fruit shop handout


Tin town, Kolfe Shewa


Family in the impoverished neighbourhood of Kara Kora


Local Market, Kolfe Shewa


A backseat store, on the side of the road


At a school in Kara Kore with 4000 students


Dwellings


Mother and child at the Alert Hospital For Lepers


A woman carrying her weight in building materials for grass huts. Entoto Mountain, Addis Ababa


Addis taxi, Addis Ababa University


