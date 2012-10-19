Dramatic Photos Show How Rough Life Is In Addis Ababa

Photo: Lelt Foundation

Ethiopia is one of the oldest civilizations in existence but it has been a symbol of poverty, hunger and human struggle in modern times.The Lelt Foundation, a non-profit organisation that creates sustainable solutions for impoverished families in Addis Ababa, shared with us photos of what daily life is like in the Ethiopian capital.



While the country’s economy maintains 11% growth rate, and parts of its capital show signs of economic development with glossy high-rises and construction sites of condominiums, many neighborhoods of Addis Ababa remain below the poverty line.

Tin shacks alongside skyscrapers and dirt roads alongside city highways are still an integral part of Addis’s skyline.

