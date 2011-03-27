

“Life imitates art far more than art imitates life… results not merely from life’s imitative instinct, but from the fact that the self-conscious aim of life is to find expression, and that art offers it certain beautiful forms through which it may realise that energy” – Oscar Wilde

“Far from art imitating life, Wilde holds that art sets the aesthetic principles by which people perceive life. What is found in life and nature is not what is really there, but is that which artists have taught people to find there, through art.” Francis Charles McGrath

Substitute the market with life and Technical Analysis with art and there you have it.

Alright – enough market philosophy.

It’s saturday, go fly a kite.

