Young People And Old People Hate Their Lives

Some interesting data from Pew Research on life satisfaction by age…

The scale of the chart is tight, so the broader conclusion is that we’re all generally satisfied (but not thrilled) with our lives.

But there’s a clear pattern.

20-year-olds are relatively disgruntled about things.

Then life gets better until age 55.

Then, by the time we’re 80, we’re getting pretty crotchety again.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.