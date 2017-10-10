12 popular 'life hacks' that are actually bogus

Life hacks give us cheap, elegant ways to stay organised and productive.

For instance, who knew a bowl could double as a makeshift iPhone speaker? Or that binder clips could preserve the life of our toothpaste?

But some life hacks are more trouble than they’re worth and won’t actually save you time or energy.

Here are the hacks you should probably avoid.

