Life Gets Awkward At NBN Co With Chairman And New CEO At Odds

Siobhan McKenna: NBN Co



Things are getting awkward at NBN Co, with chairman Siobhan McKenna rumoured to be gunning for an executive chairman role by having the CEO removed.

Dominic White of the Australian Financial Review reports that the 41-year-old mother of three has been meeting contractors and directly briefing CEO Mike Quigley’s direct reports and attending his weekly meetings with Communications Minister Stephen Conroy.

Senator Conroy was rumoured to have shut down board-level discussions that Quigley be removed, Paul Smith of the Fin reports.

The senator did not answer questions about Quigley’s performance and contract at a parliamentary hearing last night. Quigley was present at the hearing.

“Still astounded Conroy wouldn’t let #NBN CEO speak & address reports re relations with board in #estimates last night,” South Australian Senator Simon Birmingham tweeted this morning.

More on the Fin.

