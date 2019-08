“Game of Thrones” fans are very familiar with Tyrion Lannister’s love of brothels and booze, but how well do you know the man who plays him? Here are some lesser known facts about the Emmy-winning actor.

Produced by Chris Snyder. Original reporting by Melia Robinson.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.