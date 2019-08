John McAfee built one of the largest antivirus companies and has since become a bit of a legend. On Tuesday, he filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission to run for president.

Here’s a look inside the life of an eccentric millionaire.

Produced by Jacqui Frank. Original reporting by Cale Guthrie Weissman.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.