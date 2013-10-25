How To Live Forever: This Is The Tech That Will Keep You Young And Beautiful

The next field ripe for technological disruption could be life itself.

Roughly 150,000 people die every day, and about 100,000 of them die of age-related causes.

Lots of smart people are throwing resources towards uncovering a reliable means of life extension that would effectively make death a thing of the past. Brand name guys like Peter Thiel and Larry Ellison want to see us live 150 years and longer.

Whether you become a loud naysayer citing moral problems or an eager enthusiasts ready to live an unnaturally long life, here’s a look at the technology that will quite literally carry us into the future.

