Look Where The U.S. Is On This Chart Of Life Expectancy Vs Healthcare Spending...

Henry Blodget

In this OECD chart of life expectancy vs. per-capita healthcare spending (tweeted by Conrad Hackett), one nation is clearly different than all the rest: The United States.

The U.S. has by far the highest per-capita healthcare spending… and one of the lowest life expectancies of any of the world’s richest countries.

No wonder so many Americans think we need healthcare reform.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.