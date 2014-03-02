Look Where The U.S. Is On This Chart Of Life Expectancy Vs Healthcare Spending...

In this OECD chart of life expectancy vs. per-capita healthcare spending (tweeted by Conrad Hackett), one nation is clearly different than all the rest: The United States.

The U.S. has by far the highest per-capita healthcare spending… and one of the lowest life expectancies of any of the world’s richest countries.

Life expectancy vs per-capita healthcare spending. pic.twitter.com/6Q6woGm7iT

— Wu-Tang Financial (@Wu_Tang_Finance) March 1, 2014

No wonder so many Americans think we need healthcare reform.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.