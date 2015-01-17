Here's How Long You'll Live In 204 Different Countries

Thanks to vaccines, healthier lifestyles, and new developments in health science, humans today are living longer, and better than ever before — in some countries, at least.

Marcelo Duhalde, deputy infographic editor and CEO at Infographic Solution Times of Oman, plotted out exactly how long a person would live if he or she were born in 2013 in 204 different countries, assuming that mortality remains the same at each age in the future.

At 49, Chad has the lowest life expectancy, likely due to high degree of risk for major infectious diseases, high rates of underweight children under the age of five, and poor access to sanitation facilities. At 90, Monaco has the highest life expectancy.

Take a look at the graphic below to see each country in further detail.

