How Longer Lifespans Are Changing Everything All Around The World

Global life expectancy has increased from 47.7 years (1950 - 1955) to 69.3 years (2010 - 2015). At 57 years, Africa is the only continent with a life expectancy lower that the world average of 69 years.

Russia and South Africa are the only countries where life expectancy has stagnated or declined. The decline in South Africa first began in the mid-1990s, only stabilised very recently, and has been attributed to the rise in the number of HIV-related deaths. Life expectancy increases at birth have been the highest in Asian countries.

Source: Credit Suisse