We Followed A Cosplayer Into The World Of Anime, Tight Vinyl Costumes And Nerd Culture

<div>Please enable Javascript to watch this video</div> Click for sound. [Warning: This video contains strong language.] Costumes -- some more elaborate than others -- were everywhere you look at New York Comic Con (NYCC). Thousands of people descended on the Javits Convention Center in Manhattan dressed as their favourite television, film, comic, video game costumes, and more over the course of four days in October. Some of the fans are dedicated cosplayers, visiting all Comic Con and anime conventions, and spending all their time and money on handmade costumes. We met Jenni Hashimoto, a 25-year-old cosplayer living in New York, at the Diasuki booth at NYCC. She and her friends were dressed as characters of 'Cowboy Bebop' for the day, and between their Comic Con commitments they did a photoshoot recreating some of their favourite scenes from the show. We followed the group around, and Hashimoto took us inside her world of anime and tight vinyl costumes.

