JaMarcus Russell's Life Coach Tells Him To Get Lost

John Lucas, the life coach that took on the task of reigniting the fire inside of JaMarcus Russell to finally reach his potential has given up, and has asked the former #1 pick to go home.



After Russell’s July 2010 arrest for possession of codeine, Lucas (the former NBA star) attempted to help the quarterback get his life in order.

The initial reports were that Russell was working hard at getting back into game shape, and that things were going well.

Something clearly went awry between then and November when he showed up to a workout with the Washington Redskins weighing 288 pounds, and then 292 pounds to a Miami Dolphins workout a week later. Whatever happened since has squashed all of Lucas’ desire to help the troubled athlete out.

John Lucas has had an excellent track record with reforming maligned athletes in the past, including Darryl Strawberry, but this is the first time he has given up on somebody.

