24 books you've probably never heard of that will change your life

Ryan Holiday Ryan Holiday’s list spans philosophy to literary non-fiction.

Even the most well-read people have a tendency to read the same books as everyone else.

“Classics” are classic for a reason, of course, and are certainly worth reading, but there’s a wealth of knowledge to be gained from the titles that rarely appear on school reading lists.

Ryan Holiday, the author of “The Obstacle Is the Way: The Timeless Art of Turning Trials into Triumph,” is a voracious reader. He’s recommended over 1,000 books since launching his reading list newsletter in 2009.

Holiday shared his presentation on 24 great books spanning ancient philosophy, literary nonfiction, and forgotten literature that offer unique and valuable perspectives on life.

