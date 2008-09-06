Life At Etsy, Tweet By Tweet

What’s life like at Etsy, the Brooklyn-based, crafts-meet-the-Web startup? After reading new CTO Chad Dickerson’s Twitter stream this week, it sounds pretty fun!



Dickerson, who left his job at Yahoo (YHOO) in July, recently moved to New York, and started at Etsy on Tuesday. His work-related tweets, so far:

See Also: Etsy Knits New Management Lineup: Swaps CEOs, Hires Yahoo Exec As CTO

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.