The life and controversies of YouTuber Trisha Paytas, from fiery feuds to a marriage and pregnancy announcement

Trisha Paytas is one of YouTube’s most dynamic characters. blndsundoll4mj / YouTube

Trisha Paytas is one of the biggest names on YouTube, with over 5 million subscribers.

They post intimate personal vlogs and have been in more public feuds than any other internet personality.

Here’s the lowdown on some of the most memorable parts of Paytas’ career so far, because it would be impossible to name them all.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories

Trisha Paytas has been an incredibly compelling character to watch on YouTube since they created their YouTube account blndsundoll4mj in 2007. For over a decade Paytas has posted Mukbangs, extremely emotional personal vlogs from their kitchen floor, and gotten into more public feuds than maybe any other influencer — they’ve battled David Dobrik, Ethan Klein, and Charli D’Amelio, to name a few.

In Paytas’ 12 years on the platform, they have grown a following of 5.1 million subscribers on their main account and over a million on their separate vlog channel. No matter who Paytas is dating or who they are arguing with, their subscribers can’t get enough, and they have penetrated nearly every corner of the online world. They even manage to make a video about cooking scrambled eggs entertaining.

Paytas has had a complicated history with their identity — claiming to be transgender and to to have Dissociative identity disorder in the past. They now identify as non-binary and use they/them pronouns.

Paytas is a self-confessed troll. They told Insider the last 14 years have been carved out by always wanting “to be known.”

“I never cared about being rich or anything, still don’t,” they said. “I just have this constant need for attention. Maybe that’s a bad thing, maybe not, but it’s how I thrive.”

Here’s the lowdown on some of the most memorable parts of Paytas’ career so far, to help explain why they are one of the most iconic and persistent people to ever grace YouTube with their presence.