Warner Bros. May Make Fired New Line Leaders' Movies After All

: Former New Line toppers Robert Shaye and Michael Lynne have signed a first-look deal with Warner Bros., four months after the studio announced massive staff cuts at New Line.



Shaye, who founded New Line in 1967 in his New York apartment, and Lynne will maintain offices in New York and at New Line headquarters in West Hollywood.

The Shaye-Lynne deal hasn’t been officially announced, with sources noting that the duo’s been attempting to raise additional financing prior to taking that step. Longtime New Line exec VP Mark Kaufman (“Hairspray,” “Take the Lead”) has joined the shingle.

More on variety.com>

Photo by Fabio Gianesi from Flickr

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.